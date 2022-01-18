Men are afraid to date me because I’m so attractive, but I’m desperate to find a man, says the Playboy model.

Men are afraid to date me because I’m so beautiful, but I’m desperate to find a guy, says Playboy model.

Men are too intimidated by her beauty, according to a PLAYBOY model.

Elizabeth Marie Chevalier, 27, has a lot of fans, but her looks, height, and intense personality are too much for the men she dates.

Elizabeth is a model who has graced the pages and covers of magazines such as MAXIM and Playboy. She currently resides in San Diego, California.

Despite having over 2.9 million Instagram followers, the influencer has had difficulty dating since splitting with her ex six months ago.

“I’ve been told that I intimidate guys because I’m tall – I’m 5ft 10 – and beautiful, and I have a very intense personality,” the Playboy model explained.

“If they took the time to get to know me, they would realize I’m actually very sweet and loving.”

She also claims that her beauty has left some men speechless, while others treat her as if she were a prize.

“I’ve been on dates where guys just can’t speak to me,” Elizabeth explains.

“The men who do approach me are usually too cocky and self-obsessed, and they seem to be after every attractive woman in the room.”

They consider us to be trophies.

“I would date a fan 100 percent, but every time I’ve met a guy through Instagram, they’ve treated me like a commodity.”

“I’d happily let a friend arrange a date for me.

In fact, I think it’s a better option.

“I know I’m in a bikini on the internet, but it’s a job, and most guys can’t see past that.”

Elizabeth claims that her beauty has been both a blessing and a curse, with people judging her based on her appearance.

Men aren’t the only ones who make snap decisions.

Because of who she is, many women assume she will “steal their boyfriends.”

“I remember being at a Halloween party and wearing a costume and putting my headdress down on a chair,” the model said.

“This guy came over and said he’d been sitting there and his girlfriend had freaked out when she saw him talking to me.”

“She began screaming in my face, and since I am not a confrontational person, I simply left.”

It was quite bizarre.

“If she knew me, she’d know I’m not like that at all – I’d never steal another woman’s man – but I find other women are constantly gossiping behind my back.”

I believe they are merely envious.

“It’s difficult for me to make new female friends, but I’ve managed to do so…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.