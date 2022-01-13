Men denied the’snip’ say the NHS vasectomy postcode lottery is outdated, unfair, and sexist.

Instead of asking women if they are on the pill, doctors should ask men if they have considered vasectomy.

Will Pank and his partner decided not to have children almost as soon as they met seven years ago.

The contraceptive pill, on the other hand, had only a minor impact on her mental health, while the coil caused her “absolute agony.”

“I said, ‘Why don’t we do something about it?'” says Pank, who lives in Oxford.

He decided to have a vasectomy in late 2019.

He knew the offerings were sporadic across the country because he previously worked for a clinical commissioning group (CCG), which delivers local health services, so he did some research.

Pank discovered that funding had been halted despite a friend having had a vasectomy in the area four years prior.

He recalls feeling “pretty upset.”

“It was made clear that this wasn’t available on the NHS where I lived, and that it was simply a matter of postcode lottery.”

Pank, who is now 40 and works for an NHS England hospital improvement program, isn’t the only one who has struggled to get “the snip,” a 15-minute surgical procedure that cuts or seals the tubes that carry sperm in GPs’ offices.

Vasectomies on the NHS have been steadily declining for more than a decade, with only 4,486 performed in England in 2020-21, compared to 19,510 just ten years ago.

There will be between 11,000 and 12,000 in 2019-20.

According to Jessica Craven, UK vasectomy clinical services matron at Marie Stopes International (MSI), which provides NHS and private vasectomies, demand for vasectomies is “outstripping” services despite the long-term decline.

“We’re seeing an increase in patient interest,” she adds.

Many people, including Pank, want to share contraception responsibility with their partners.

And, for environmental reasons, an increasing number of people want to limit the size of their family – or avoid having children altogether.

According to a 2017 study, having one fewer child is the most effective way to combat climate change, outperforming avoiding flights or eating a vegetarian diet.

However, several men describe roadblocks such as reduced funding, long wait times, hesitant GPs, and contraceptive counteroffers for female partners.

Many people have told me that they believe assistance is outdated, unfair, and sexist.

The NHS covers contraception for women, but not all CCGs cover vasectomies.

In recent years, many have culled or considered cutting the procedure.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

NHS vasectomy postcode lottery is outdated, unfair and sexist, say men denied the ‘snip’