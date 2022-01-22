Men from New Jersey have been sentenced for money laundering from a ‘romance scam’ and other types of fraud.

Men from New Jersey have been sentenced for money laundering and other fraud related to a “romance scam.”

According to authorities, two men from New Jersey were sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars obtained illegally through a romantic scam and other fraud.

Ohimai Asikhia, 37, of Glassboro, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and Paulinus Ebhodaghe, 40, of Clementon, was sentenced to 46 months.

Following the FBI’s discovery of their activities, Ebhodaghe and Asikhia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money in September and March 2021, respectively. The men were described by the Alabama District Attorney’s Office as Nigerian nationals.

In a statement, US Attorney Prim Escalona said, “The defendants assisted cybercriminals in concealing the source of their ill-gotten gains and stashing fraud proceeds in offshore accounts.”

“Any email directing the transfer of money via wire should be carefully scrutinized by citizens.”

Ebhodaghe and Asikhia received wire transfers from compromised business emails, a romance scam, and other fraud victims, according to court documents, from June to November 2018.

The men would then move the fraud proceeds between bank accounts to disguise their origins, then wire the money to Nigerian bank accounts or buy cars that were shipped overseas, according to authorities.

According to the Alabama District Attorney’s Office, “Ebhodaghe and Asikhia typically received fees of 20% or more of the funds that they laundered.”

