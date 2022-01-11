Men from Taiwan lose their bid to reclaim their Japanese citizenship.

Taiwanese men lose their bid to reclaim Japanese citizenship.

Three elderly citizens who were born during Japan’s rule over Taiwan have had their appeals dismissed by a Tokyo court.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Three Taiwanese men who sought to reclaim their Japanese citizenship were denied by a Tokyo court on Tuesday, according to local media.

According to Kyodo News, the men, who are now in their 80s and 90s, were born to Taiwanese parents when Taiwan was a Japanese colony between 1895 and 1945.

After WWII, the Japanese nationality of Taiwanese people was automatically revoked.

Japan’s Supreme Court ruled in 1962 that “Japanese nationals of Taiwanese descent lost their citizenship when a peace treaty signed by Japan and Taiwan entered into force in 1952.”

Japan gave up its claims to overseas colonies, including Taiwan, after signing the San Francisco Peace Treaty in 1952.