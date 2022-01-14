‘Men in American culture have feminized themselves,’ says Sean Penn.

‘Men in American culture have become feminized,’ says Sean Penn.

The actor discusses masculinity, gossip journalism, and self-righteous tweeters as his new film Flag Day explores the bond between a conman and his daughter.

Sean Penn has been thinking a lot lately about masculinity.

He believes that “there has been an absence of male behavior” as gender roles are challenged these days.

As the 61-year-old explains what he means, it becomes clear that he views men and women as two distinct entities.

“I am a member of the group that believes men in American culture have become wildly feminized.

Being a brute, or having insensitivity or disrespect for women, has never had anything to do with masculinity, in my opinion.

However, I do not believe that we should become women in order to be fair to them.”

Penn’s career has revolved around the exploration of masculinity.

One of his early roles was in the 1983 prison drama Bad Boys, in which being the top dog – whether through guile or violence – was everything.

He recently made a cameo in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, in which he played a movie director who uses his elevated position, which allows him to offer acting jobs, to entice young women.

In the interim, he’s explored gender roles in relationships in the underappreciated romantic drama She’s So Lovely, won his first Oscar for playing a former criminal trying to cope with his daughter’s death in Mystic River, and won his second for portraying San Francisco’s first openly gay mayor in Milk.

Flag Day, adapted from Jennifer Vogel’s 2004 memoir about her on-again, off-again relationship with her father, a bank robber and conman, revisits these themes.

She discovers writing as a means of overcoming the alcoholism she inherited from her father, and in the process, she realizes how damaging her romanticized view of him has been.

She doubts her ability to forgive him, knowing full well that he will never change.

Penn received the script from British actor Mark Rylance, who informed him that Jerusalem director Jez Butterworth wanted him to either act in or direct the film.

“It was an incredibly well-written screenplay.”

“It immediately conjured up images in my head,” Penn says.

We’re having a conversation at the Cannes Film Festival.

