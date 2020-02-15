Men in balaclavas stormed family restaurant in Adelaide and smashed business in ‘targeted attack’

A family-owned business was targeted by three men in balaclavas who smashed up the shop, causing customers to run for their lives.

Three masked men armed with steel poles and hammers stormed Fel-Fella Egyptian restaurant in Torrensville, in Adelaide’s west, about 10pm on Friday.

A Muslim family were seen fleeing the restaurant in fear before CCTV footage captured the men smashing a fridge, the glass counter and the front window.

The owner said he thought the men were robbing the store before they smashed everything up and left empty-handed, Nine News reported.

Footage shows the owners running out from behind the counter in an attempt to defend themselves, but the offenders had already fled.

Police arrived at the restaurant shortly after the attack but the offenders are still on the run.

Landlord Tony Trolio assessed the damage on Saturday morning and said the owner’s children no longer want to work at the restaurant because they are too scared.

‘It’s horrifying. They’re a good family, good people,’ Mr Trolio said.

‘(The shop owner) is a bit terrified, he’s said his kids don’t want to come to work, which you can’t blame them.’

Police are currently investigating the incident, which they believe is a targeted attack.

There is now a sign on the front of the door announcing the restaurant’s closure.

‘Due to a random attack on Fel-Fella, we are going to be closed until further notice,’ the sign reads.