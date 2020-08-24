Meng Wanzhou case a serious political incident: spokesperson

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the Meng Wanzhou case has all along been a serious political incident, noting no foreign country or individual will get their way if they attempt to seek selfish gains by undermining Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a report on the Meng Wanzhou case.

China’s position on the Meng Wanzhou case is consistent and clear, Zhao said. “This has all along been a serious political incident which fully exposes the political intention of the United States to suppress China’s hi-tech enterprises and Huawei, and Canada has been acting as an accomplice.”

He stressed that the Chinese government is determined to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and companies, adding that no foreign country or individual will get their way if they attempt to seek selfish gains by undermining Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests.