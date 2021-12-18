Mennonites are fighting to keep their traditions while embracing modernity.

Mennonites are fighting to maintain their traditions while embracing modernity.

In the modern world, members of a little-known religious sect are grappling with issues such as sexuality and identity.

Marcus Yoder is going through a difficult time, as he ponders what it means to be an individual in modern America while also belonging to a separate centuries-old community with its own set of values.

Yoder is a Mennonite Church member from Ohio, a radical Protestant Christian denomination with roots in 16th-century Europe.

The Amish and the Mennonites share a lot of similarities.

However, while the term Amish conjures up images of people dressed in 19th-century clothing, women wearing long dresses, men wearing beards and straw hats, and traveling by horse and cart in remote parts of the world, the majority of the world’s 2.1 million Mennonites today do not live under such strict restrictions.

Outsiders may find these communities perplexing.

They have rejected a key component of modern capitalism in favor of a “simple life,” as some may define it.

Yoder’s life isn’t easy: he wants to preserve his people’s culture, but he doesn’t dress traditionally and uses technology and the internet like the rest of society.

Yoder, a historian at the Amish and Mennonite Heritage Centre in Ohio, has a social circle that extends beyond his fellow Mennonites.

“It’s difficult to maintain our traditional cultural practices and ideological beliefs in this brave new world,” he says over Zoom.

Mennonites describe themselves as “in the world but not of the world,” referring to their rejection of secularism and modern society’s consumerist trappings.

It is, however, a never-ending balancing act.

Yoder wonders, “Am I an American or a Mennonite?”

“There is no world in which I’d prefer something bad to happen to me, because my community will look after me and my family, but that entails a fairly small world at times.”

Many Mennonites migrated from Europe to North America in the late 1800s, then south, establishing colonies in Mexico and other parts of Latin America to maintain their 19th-century traditions.

