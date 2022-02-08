Menopause is described as a ‘positive time’ by a successful businesswoman and mother.

Menopause is a ‘positive time,’ according to a successful businesswoman and mother.

Now that she is in her fifties, Julia Champion is at her happiest, healthiest, and most attractive.

A successful showbiz agent in her fifties hails the menopause as a positive time, claiming that her husband now “fancies” her more than ever before, and she is at her happiest and most attractive.

Julia Champion, 53, began experiencing menopausal symptoms such as insomnia and slight weight gain at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, but believes these were more than offset by her increased confidence, improved sense of style, and healthier bank account.

She loves her family life in Sydenham, south east London, with her husband Matt Champion, 51, who works in advertising, and their daughters Rosie, 15, and Bella, 13, but she balances it beautifully with her business as a management agent for TV presenters, celebrities, and brands.

“My husband fancies me now more than ever, which is pretty amazing after 17 years together,” she said, despite the fact that the menopause has left her with a slightly fuller figure.

“I gained weight as a result of menopause, so I’m slightly larger now than I was in my twenties, but I’m so much more confident and content with my appearance.”

“It helps that I’m in a happy relationship with someone who flatters me.

“I’m not as skinny as I was in my twenties, but I feel and look better.”

“I can afford to get my hair done and wear nicer clothes now that I have more disposable income.”

“As you get older, you gain confidence, and while I may no longer be able to fit into such a small pair of jeans, I now know what looks good on me, and I dress better as a result.”

Julia began menstruating again after removing a contraceptive coil, which had primarily prevented her from bleeding, at the age of 50.

“My periods did come back for a while and were regular, but then they became sporadic and eventually stopped,” she explained.

“I realize I’ve been fortunate in that the only real drawback has been weight gain, but I don’t believe women should be afraid of the menopause.”

“And, like when I was younger, my weight gain could simply be a result of getting older.”

