Men’s 5,000m results at ISU Single Distance Speed Skating Championships

THE HAGUE, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Following are the men’s 5,000m results from the 2020-21 season ISU World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands on Thursday:

1. Daniil Aldoshkin, Russian Skating Union, six minutes and 17.545 seconds

2. Bart Swings, Belgium, 6:19.616

3. Patrick Beckert, Germany, 6:21.460

4. Michele Malfatti, Italy, 6:23.068

5. Peter Michael, New Zealand, 6:26.637

6. Andrea Giovannini, Italy, 6:27.330

7. Ethan Cepuran, United States, 6:28.447

8. Vitaliy Chshigolev, Kazakhstan, 6:29.487

