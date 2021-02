THE HAGUE, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Following are the men’s team pursuit results from the 2020-21 season ISU World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands on Friday:

1. Netherlands, three minutes and 41.429 seconds

2. Canada, 3:41.711

3. Russian Skating Union, 3:42.662

4. Norway, 3:43.231

5. Italy, 3:45.697

6. Kazakhstan, 3:48.448

7. New Zealand, 3:51.083

8. Poland, 4:21.864

Enditem