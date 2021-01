THE HAGUE, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Following are the results of the men’s team pursuit at the 2020-21 season ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Heerenveen, the Netherlands on Friday:

1. Netherlands, three minutes 40.332 seconds

2. Norway, 3:41.628

3. Canada, 3:41.711

4. Italy, 3:44.265

5. Russia, 3:44.914

6. Belarus, 3:50.393

7. Germany, 4:00.732

