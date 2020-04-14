Mentana replies to Prime Minister Conte: «No to political controversies on live TV»

Enrico Mentana replied, during the evening edition of TG La7, to the press release issued on Easter Monday, with which Palazzo Chigi “baton” the journalist and director of the tiggì for having criticized the choice of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on live national TV. made “personal use” of the April 10 press conference. A conference in which the Prime Minister, during communications to the nation, had irritably accused Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni of lying on the Mes. An “attack” to which the two opposition leaders had reacted harshly. On the one hand Salvini had replied that he was in a regime, as in the Soviet Union; on the other, the leader of Fratelli d’Italia had compared Italy to North Korea.

TG La7 director made his debut with a premise: «I have been watching news for 28 years: I have never censored anyone. Many journalists have worked with me, including an influential parliamentarian from the same political current as the Premier, from the parliamentary majority force: you can also ask them all if I have ever censored someone ». Then the lunge: “The Prime Minister has every right to go to the country, he has the tools to do it. But if in these days he has used the direct resource so often it is because we are dealing with a serious emergency. I believe it is right to listen whenever there is news of measures by those who are driving our country, and it is Prime Minister Conte. But please don’t political controversies. With an evident relationship of strength and media coverage of the opposition. And in general: why political controversies at this stage? For the “fake news” on the Mes affair, which is very controversial? “.