MEPs attend meeting of European Parliament Constitutional Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium

European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt prepares to attend a meeting of the European Parliament Constitutional Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 23, 2020. Constitutional Affairs Committee MEPs voted in favour of a positive recommendation regarding the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement, with 23 votes for, three against and no abstentions. It means Britain’s Brexit withdrawal bill will head to a vote for all MEPs next week during a plenary session. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)