Mercedes Benz to recall 11,166 imported vehicles in China

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) — Mercedes Benz (China) Ltd. will recall 11,166 vehicles from the Chinese market due to safety concerns, according to the country’s top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin on March 30, will involve imported C-class, E-class, G-class, CLS-class, GLC SUVs and AMG GT cars produced between June 2, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2018, said the statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Due to defective buckles of the affected vehicles, properly-fastened front seat belts may be incorrectly detected as unfastened, increasing the risk of injury for front-seat passengers in the event of a crash.

The auto company will check all the recalled cars and replace the buckles if necessary to eliminate risks, according to the statement.