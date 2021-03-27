Mercosur a zone of peace, dialogue, cooperation, says Argentine president

BUENOS AIRES, March 26 (Xinhua) — Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez on Friday spotlighted the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) trade bloc as a zone of peace, dialogue and cooperation.

Speaking at the opening of commemorations marking the 30th anniversary of the bloc’s founding, held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Fernandez told member states that “regardless of our (political) party or ideology, a stronger, more united bloc, with more international prominence and capacity to generate long-term regional interests” is an advantage.

“We are a zone of unbroken peace, which dialogues and cooperates to think and jointly build a path toward development. This is important for our peoples and institutions, as well as for the many partners, investors, entrepreneurs and citizens from other latitudes who wish to develop projects and promote partnerships with us,” said Fernandez.

The event celebrating 30 years since the signing of the Treaty of Asuncion, which created Mercosur, was attended by President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, President of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benitez and President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, whose country is in the process of joining the bloc, and President of Chile Sebastian Pinera, whose country is an associate member of Mercosur, also participated.

Fernandez proposed the creation of three observatories, or watchdog groups, in the Mercosur area to promote democracy, combat domestic violence and protect the environment.

Argentina hosted the event as it currently holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur. Enditem