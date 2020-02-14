Meredith Kercher’s father John dies after suspected hit-and-run

The father of murdered British student Meredith Kercher has died after being involved in a suspected hit-and-run.

John Kercher, 77, was found collapsed on the pavement yards from his home in Croydon, south London, three weeks ago.

He had no memory of what happened but suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm and leg. He then died in hospital on Saturday, reports The Sun.

His 21-year-old daughter Meredith was murdered on a student exchange trip to Perugia, Italy in 2007.

Her American flatmate Amanda Knox and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were convicted of murdering her but were later cleared on appeal.

Drifter Rudy Guede was jailed for 16 years for murder and sexual assault.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to her father’s death but an investigation is now underway.

The Met Police’s detective sergeant Steve Andrews said: ‘Despite thorough enquiries made so far, including speaking to witnesses and examining potential CCTV opportunities, we’ve not as yet been able to establish how he came to sustain his injuries, which included a broken arm and broken leg.

‘We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of his death, including whether he may have been involved in a collision.

‘Please make the call to us, or anonymously via Crimestoppers if you can help us determine what happened.’

A Met Police spokesman added: ‘Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the unexplained death of a man in Croydon.

‘Officers were called at approximately 7.30pm on Monday, 13 January to reports of a man found collapsed suffering injuries on Windmill Road in Croydon.

‘The 77-year-old man was taken to a south London hospital for treatment. He remained in hospital but died from his injuries on Saturday, 1 February.

‘His next of kin have been informed. A special post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.’

Amanda Knox served four years behind bars in Italy for Kercher’s killing.

She was released and returned to the US in 2011 after her conviction was initially overturned.

She was retried in 2014, but did not return to Italy for that trial, and was convicted for a second time.

But in 2015, Italy’s Supreme Court overturned her second conviction and brought an end to her legal saga.

Since settling in Seattle, Knox has taken part in a Netflix documentary about her case and has written books and articles advocating for people wrongfully convicted of crimes.

Her ex-fiance Mr Sollecito recently announced he is enagged to his new girlfriend Andreea Burtea.