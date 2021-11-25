Meredith Kercher’s killer, Rudy Guede, wants to apologize to her family for “not saving her life.”

Meredith Kercher’s assassin, Rudy Guede, would like to apologize to her family for “not saving her life.”

The killer of British student Meredith Kercher wishes to write to her family to apologize for “not saving her,” but insists he did not murder her.

Rudy Guede, 34, was released three years ahead of schedule from a 16-year prison sentence.

Meredith was discovered dead in 2007 in her shared house in Perugia, Italy.

“I was there but I didn’t kill her,” Guede told a friend.

“I’d like to apologize to Meredith’s family for failing to save her life.

When I discovered her dying, I should have dialed 911.”

During his 2008 trial, the court found that he attempted to stop the flow of blood from Meredith’s stab wounds.

He was found guilty of “being an accessory with others,” but his identity was never revealed.

Meredith’s US flatmate Amanda Knox and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were also charged with murder but were later acquitted.

