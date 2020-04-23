Merkel is ready to contribute ‘clearly more’ to the EU budget

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel again today flatly rejected the issuance of Eurobonds to help the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the European Union. In a government statement to the Bundestag, the federal parliament, Merkel denied the possibility that Germany is willing to agree to share responsibility for the debt of other countries. The head of the German government also recalled that for the issuance of Eurobonds, the parliaments of all member states should decide to hand over part of their budgetary sovereignty to Brussels. “That would be a difficult process that would take a long time and would not help anyone in the current situation,” said the chancellor. Instead, he urged the prompt application of aid agreed by the EU to support the states most affected by the epidemic.

“It is now about helping quickly and quickly having instruments on hand to alleviate the consequences of the crisis,” said the German conservative leader. “This pandemic affects everyone, but not everyone equally,” said the head of the German government, who stressed with a view to the EU summit that it is everyone’s job now to show “what we want to be in Europe.” The chancellor was hopeful that the first aid agreed between the partners will begin to flow at the latest on June 1, and was also in favor of increasing the budgets of the European Union.

In her speech to the plenary, Merkel further warned the German people that the crisis has only just begun. “Nobody likes to listen to them: we are not in the final phase of this pandemic, we are at the beginning. We are going to have to live with it for a long time, “said the chancellor, who warned against premature relief from the restrictions agreed by the government to stop the spread of the disease. “This pandemic is an affront to democracy, as it precisely limits our existential rights and needs,” he added, and then emphasized that it has not been easy for him to make decisions that restrict freedoms and stress that they are absolutely necessary.

“I accept with total conviction the agreements made by the state and the federated states,” said Angela Merkel, who, however, was concerned about the application of the measures and the decision of some federal states to ease them more than others. “Let us not put into play what we have achieved so far and that we suffer a severe setback,” added the chancellor, who expressed fear of a serious outbreak of the pandemic if the authorities let their guard down in Germany. He recalled that Germany has so far managed to cope with the disease with a proportionally low number of infected and deceased compared to other countries thanks to its robust health system, but warned that “this partial result is fragile. We move on a very thin layer of ice, we can say even the thinnest layer of ice possible. ” The head of the German government also expressed her government’s full support for the World Health Organization. “The WHO is an essential partner and we support its mandate,” Merkel said in the German parliament without commenting on criticism by US President Donald Trump against that international institution.