Merkel rejects the UN’s job offer.

The offer to chair an advisory board by UN Secretary-General António Guterres has been declined by the ex-chancellor.

BERLIN (Germany)

Local media reported on Wednesday that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel had turned down a job offer from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

According to German news agency DPA, Merkel has turned down Guterres’ offer to chair a high-level advisory board as part of a UN reform project.

Merkel thanked Guterres for the opportunity in a phone conversation last week, but said she would decline the offer, according to a statement from the former chancellor’s office.

Germany’s first female chancellor, who served in the position for nearly 16 years, did not seek re-election in 2021 and stated that she would no longer be involved in active politics after leaving the chancellery.