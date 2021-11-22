Merkel warns that Germany’s Covid nightmare is “worse than anything we’ve ever seen,” as THREE countries are put on lockdown.

Merkel warns that Germany’s Covid nightmare is “worse than anything we’ve ever seen,” as THREE countries are placed on lockdown.

ANGELA Merkel has warned that Germany’s Covid nightmare is “worse than anything we’ve seen,” as three European countries have been placed on lockdown.

Germans have been told that they will be “vaccinated, cured, or dead” from Covid by the end of the winter, after Austria reverted to lockdown.

The slow vaccine uptake in some countries, the contagious Delta variant, and the colder weather have all been blamed for Europe’s fourth wave of the pandemic.

To combat the rising number of infections, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands have imposed new Covid restrictions.

However, Germany’s current restrictions, which include banning unvaccinated people from certain public spaces, are “insufficient,” according to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“We have a highly dramatic situation,” she told a meeting of leaders of her conservative Christian Democratic party.

Merkel told Bloomberg that the recent spike in infections is “worse than anything we’ve seen.”

She warned that unless the outbreak of infections is stopped, hospitals will be overburdened, and she urged Germany’s 16 states to impose additional restrictions to stem the tide of infections.

Germany is set to become the latest European country to make vaccinations mandatory, with health officials warning that the Covid situation has reached “extremely critical” proportions.

With only 68% of the population fully vaccinated, German Health Minister Jens Spahn has urged citizens to get the vaccine.

“Pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured, or dead by the end of this winter,” he said cynically.

“Immunity will be attained,” Spahn added.

The question is whether it’s through vaccination or infection, and we strongly advise vaccination.”

On Monday, Germany reported 30,643 new cases of Covid, with 62 deaths.

New closures have been ordered in the country’s worst-affected regions, including the closure of Christmas markets in Bavaria and Saxony.

In any district with a Covid incidence rate of over 1,000 per 100,000 people, the Bavarian state government said bars, clubs, and restaurants will be closed.

“The situation is extremely grave and difficult,” Premier Markus Söder said.

Söder also cautioned that approximately 90% of Covid hospital patients are unvaccinated, saying, “Being unvaccinated is a real risk.”

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to go to places like hairdressers or universities under new state rules, and the number of people they can meet will be limited.

After a spike in cases, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have also banned unvaccinated people from pubs and services, with the majority of the patients in intensive care units.

