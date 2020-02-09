Merseyside Police in fresh appeal over man´s death in…

Merseyside Police have made a fresh appeal for information on the death of a man in the Highlands 23 years ago.

Kevin Mcleod was last seen in the early hours of February 8 1997 on a night out with friends in Wick.

The 24-year-old’s body was recovered from the sea in the town’s harbour the following day.

He was described as 5ft 9in with an athletic build, short brown hair and clean shaven.

Although he did not have a coat at the time, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with LEVI written in white across the chest, blue denim jeans and black Caterpillar boots.

Anyone with information which has not previously been provided is asked to contact Merseyside Police via online link by attaching a word document, or typing in the additional comments section, quoting reference 20000072215.

It was announced last July an independent investigation was to be launched into police handling of the death.

The procurator fiscal at the time told officers to treat Mr Mcleod’s death as a murder and investigate it accordingly but that did not happen.

Police Scotland had asked the Merseyside force to review the investigation by Northern Constabulary, along with all further inquiries carried out by Police Scotland since its formation in 2013.