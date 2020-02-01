Mesmerising ALGAE glows blue as photographer runs his hands through water off coast of Australia 

Mesmerising footage shows the moment bioluminescent algae glow bright blue as a photographer runs his hand through sea water off the coast of Australia.

Jordan Robin, 26, captured the gorgeous natural phenomenon which he found taking place at Plantation Point in Jervis Bay, on Australia’s east coast.

The rare event — which only happens there once or twice a year — is caused by a microscopic organisms dubbed ‘sea sparkle’ that glow when disturbed.

In the video, the award-winning photographer can be seen moving his hand through the water, which triggers the algae to glow with an eerie, bright blue light.

‘This rare occurrence only usually happens once or twice a year,’ said Mr Robin, who hails from New South Wales, Australia.

‘The video was taken on the 14th of January 2020.’

‘What can be seen as a red tide during the day, the microalgae Noctiluca scintillans produces a bright blue glow at night, like seen in the video,’ Mr Robin added.

Commonly called the ‘sea sparkle’, ‘sea ghost’ or ‘fire of the sea’, Noctiluca scintillans is a microscopic single-celled organism.

Each individual Noctiluca scintillans is around 0.02 inches (0.5 millimetres) in diameter and has a tentacle-like ‘flagellum’ that helps it eat plankton.

The microscopic creatures bob around in the water column, regulating their buoyancy in order to move up and down.