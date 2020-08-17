Messi Wants To Leave Barcelona Immediately, Reports Journalist Who Broke Neymar’s Transfer To PSG

Lionel Messi has decided to leave FC Barcelona this summer, as reported by sports journalist Marcelo Bechler, who was the first one to break the transfer news of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.

“Atenção para a notícia: Messi quer deixar o Barcelona. Não em 2021. Agora,” Bechler wrote in a tweet that included a video of him explaining the situation.

The tweet, which is written in Portuguese, reads: Messi wants to leave Barcelona this summer and not wait for his current contract to expire in 2021.

The Brazilian journalist’s claims have come soon after Barcelona were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Messi, who is arguably the best-ever soccer player to have graced the game, is now being linked with top European clubs such as Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Graeme Souness, former Scottish soccer player and current pundit with Sky Sports, said he sees Messi playing in Manchester. “This would be the perfect week to put a bid in for the 33-year-old Argentinian and I could easily see him playing in Manchester – at either United or City,” said Souness in a recent interview.

Buying Messi amid the coronavirus pandemic won’t be a cheap option for any club whatsoever considering his massive release clause of over $800 million.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have sacked their manager Quique Setien, after he failed to lead the side to a trophy win in the 2019-20 season. He was appointed as a replacement for Ernesto Valverde in January.

Apart from club legend Xavi Hernandez and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, Netherlands’ current head coach Roland Koeman is also being considered for the job at Barcelona.

The Catalans are due to have a boarding meeting Monday to further discuss as the 2020-21 campaign is scheduled to begin in less than a month.