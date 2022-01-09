Met Office flood warning issued as Arctic blast lashes Britain with freezing -3C temperatures and heavy rain

UK weather forecast LIVE: Flood warning issued by the Met Office as an Arctic blast lashes Britain with -3C temperatures and heavy rain.

FLOODING is expected to hit the UK in the coming days as an Arctic blast approaches, bringing heavy rain, gale-force winds, and freezing overnight temperatures with it.

As a dreary January sets in, torrential rain swept across the country yesterday, with more rain forecast for this evening.

Today’s weather has been a patchwork of drizzle, dry spells, and even some sunshine – with some areas experiencing extreme weather.

“Mostly cloudy, cloud thick enough for some rain or drizzle at times, mainly in the north and west,” according to the Met Office’s forecast for tomorrow.

The southeast is mostly dry, with some brighter spells.

Sunday was a little cooler.”

Meanwhile, temperatures will plummet, with temperatures in Northern Scotland falling below zero overnight and dropping to just one degree in Dumfries from 9 p.m. tonight, while Aberdeen will be shivering in -3C.

Any showers will clear out overnight, and the winds will ease.

Clear spells have allowed temperatures to plummet to near-freezing levels.

It’s possible that a mist or fog patch will form in high-risk areas.

By dawn, the clouds have thickened and the sky is overcast.

1 °C is the minimum temperature.

Tuesday will be cloudy and rainy in England and Wales, with a few showers in the far northwest; sunny spells elsewhere with a few showers.

From Wednesday onwards, it will be settled and mostly dry, with overnight frost and fog.

Throughout this time, conditions are expected to be unsettled and changeable, with occasional spells of cold, wet, and windy weather moving in from the Atlantic.

Overall, the western and northwestern parts of the country are likely to see the most rain and wind, while the eastern and southeastern parts are likely to see the most dry spells.

Overall, temperatures will be slightly above average, but there is a chance of brief colder spells.

Snow is possible during colder spells, but mostly over high ground in the north.

Throughout this time period, stronger systems may bring gales to western and northwestern areas.

It forecasts “cloud and rain for England and Wales Tuesday, clearing southeast; sunny spells elsewhere with a few showers far northwest,” according to the forecast.

It will be “settled and mostly dry Wednesday onwards, with overnight frost and fog,” according to the weather service.

After a record-breaking warm start to the new year, snow and ice have returned to the UK.

And, as much as everyone enjoys a snow day, it’s important to remember that just because it’s snowing doesn’t mean you’ll get a day off school or work.

There are no specific laws governing minimum and maximum working temperatures, though there are some guidelines.

If doing so is both safe and reasonable,

