Met Office issues yellow weather warning with temperatures to plunge to freezing causing ice

The Met Office has issued four yellow weather warnings for ice across northern Britain for tonight and tomorrow morning as a 1,200-mile ‘tongue of ice’ blows in from Canada, which could cause temperatures to drop to -10C.

A yellow weather warning for up to an inch of snow has also been issued for northern Scotland as forecasters warned that a light dusting could fall on north-west England, Exmoor, Dartmoor and the Welsh hills overnight.

An army of 750 gritters are expected to take to the roads tonight to keep highways clear ahead of the chaotic Monday morning rush hour, as Britain’s working week gets off to a chilly start.

It comes after patches of rain and cloud cover led to a cold Sunday across Britain. Brave swimmers were seen taking to the English Channel’s icy waters off Avon beach, Dorset, today as they braved the 10C temperatures.

The weather warning in the north-east of England will be in force from 8pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning, while the yellow warning for central Scotland and Northern Ireland will be in place from midnight until 10am.

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice in northern Scotland is in place for 24 hours from midnight tonight.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -7C in Scotland tonight, Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said, and plummet to 0C across the north of England and Northern Ireland.

‘Cold air coming from off Canada brings potential for the most widespread snow this winter on Monday’, he said. ‘Northern England may well see low-level snow for the first time, most likely in the North-West.’

‘A dusting could also be seen on Exmoor, Dartmoor and Welsh hills, and possibly the Peak District. The Pennines and Scotland will certainly see snow.

‘Monday morning looks like -7C in Scotland, and Monday night could beat the -10.3C coldest night this winter as temperatures fall over lying snow in Scotland.

’50-60 mph gales follow on Tuesday in the South-West as it turns milder, with 50mph gusts on Friday and Saturday as rain pushes across all of the country.’

The Met Office has also warned how clear spells and wintry showers are the ‘perfect ingredients’ for ice to form.

In preparation for the difficult conditions, the RAC advised motorists to drive carefully around gritters and drive more slowly as ice could make it more difficult to stop.

They also asked motorists to consider using a high gear to avoid wheel spin, to break carefully and manoeuvre gently while on the roads tomorrow.

The Met Office has forecast ‘turbulent’ weather for the rest of the country on Monday, with wintry conditions expected to continue into Tuesday.

Spells of rain, strong winds and gales are also expected across parts of the UK next week, alongside plummeting temperatures.

British Gas has predicted it could face more than 50,000 call outs this week to fix broken heating and water systems as the cold weather hits.