Met Police compensates woman for’sexist, derogatory’ language used during strip search, according to Konstancja Duff.

Officers used “sexist, derogatory, and unacceptable language” toward an academic during a strip search nine years ago, and she was compensated by the Metropolitan Police.

Dr. Konstancja Duff, an assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Nottingham, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and assaulting police on 5 May 2013 after she attempted to hand a legal advice card to a teen who had been stopped under stop-and-search powers in Hackney, London.

She was later found not guilty of the charges in court.

However, when she refused to cooperate with officers, she was taken to Stoke Newington police station and strip-searched, according to The Guardian.

Officers’ conversations about Ms Duff while she was in a cell can be seen on CCTV footage obtained by Ms Duff as part of a civil suit against the force and shared with the newspaper.

Officers can be heard telling Sgt Kurtis Howard, who was in charge of the custody area, to show her that “resistance is futile” and to search her “by any means necessary,” adding, “treat her like a terrorist.”

Three female officers can be seen discussing the incident in the station’s reception after pinning Ms Duff to the ground and cutting her clothes off with scissors.

“Didn’t find anything suspicious on her, ladies?” a male officer inquires, to which a female officer responds, “a lot of hair.”

Then, as two male officers search her belongings, one inquires, “what’s that smell?”

“It’s her knickers, right?” says his colleague.

“Ugh, I feel disgusting; I’m going to need a shower,” a female officer returning from Ms Duff’s cell can also be heard saying.

Ms Duff, who received an undisclosed amount in compensation from the force, told the newspaper that the comments in the CCTV video echoed the “sexualized mockery, the dehumanizing attitude” she faced during the search.

“The person who has been subjected to violent policing is always scrutinized, as if there is something about them that indicates they deserved it.”

“Any way you have refused to comply, stood up to them, or resisted is used as justification for escalating force and.

