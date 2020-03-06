Met Police officer arrested on suspicion of being member of terror organisation

The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday the serving officer was arrested on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation linked to far-right-wing terrorism

Police arrested the officer, a 21-year-old constable who works within Frontline Policing, was arrested at an address in north London.

The house is currently being searched following the arrest under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

According to the Met, the arrest relates to suspected membership of a proscribed organisation linked to rightwing terrorism.

The BBC reports that the officer is thought to have links to banned far-right terror group National Action.

Officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) have been informed and the officer’s status is under review.

The Met confirmed the case has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

They also added there is “nothing to suggest there is any threat to wider public safety”.

The arrest comes after MPs backed a ban on membership of more right-wing groups last month.

Among the organisations banned were Sonnenkrieg Division, the joining of which is now illegal thanks to a proscription order.

Sonnenkrieg Division became the second far-right group to be proscribed in the UK.

The law also recognises System Resistance Network as another name for the already banned neo-Nazi group National Action and banned it as well.

Anyone found to be a member of, or offering support to, the banned groups faces up to 10 years in jail.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We have received a referral from the Metropolitan Police Service and are now assessing it to determine the level of IOPC involvement in any investigation.”