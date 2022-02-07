Met Police officer who called Kristina O’Connor “hot” keeps his job, prompting calls for a statutory public inquiry.

DCI James Mason, according to Kristina O’Conner, sent her a number of inappropriate messages.

A woman is suing the Metropolitan Police Service after a detective kept his job despite telling her she was “incredibly hot” during an investigation.

According to The Sunday Times, the senior officer invited her out to dinner while taking her statement about the incident in which she was assaulted by a group of men attempting to steal her phone in October 2011.

Nancy Collins, her lawyer, is calling for a statutory public inquiry to “address Metropolitan police officers’ discriminatory treatment of women and other vulnerable individuals.”

“This case reflects a misogynistic culture that runs deep in the Met,” she said.

Several cases of shameful and unacceptable treatment of women by Met police officers have been reported in recent weeks.

“This appalling behavior has only come to light as a result of the courageous actions of courageous women like Kristina O’Connor.

“The Met must acknowledge that misogyny is now widespread, and it must take immediate and effective action to eradicate it.”

DCI James Mason, who later went on to work with Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, then sent Ms O’Connor a series of personal emails, one of which told her she was “incredibly hot.”

“What happened to me was not simply a one-off, nor was it simply down to one “bad ‘un” within the police force,” Ms O’Connor, the daughter of the late comedian Des O’Connor, told i.

My personal experience is just one example of the Met’s deeply ingrained misogyny and discrimination.

“The only unique aspect of my story is that you are currently reading it.”

DCI Mason, who was a detective sergeant at the time of the incident, was found guilty of gross misconduct by a panel at a police misconduct hearing last year after she filed a complaint.

DCI Mason is still a serving officer, according to the Metropolitan Police Service.

