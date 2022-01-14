Meta sued over “unfair” terms and conditions, and UK Facebook users could split £2.3 billion.

Meta is suing Facebook users in the UK for £2.3 billion due to “unfair” terms and conditions.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, alleging that the tech giant used its market dominance to impose “unfair” terms and conditions on UK users.

After a UK lawsuit was filed against Facebook’s parent company Meta, more than 40 million Facebook users may be able to split over £2 billion between them.

A lawsuit has been filed against the US tech giant, alleging that certain terms and conditions are “unfair” to users.

According to Hull Live, if the case is successful, around 44 million people could be compensated for a total of £2.3 billion in damages.

Dr. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, a competition lawyer, filed the complaint at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, accusing Meta of abusing its market dominance.

According to the case, the company took advantage of its market dominance in an “unfair deal,” imposing terms and conditions on users that allowed it to profit billions of dollars from their data without compensating them financially.

The lawsuit is the first of its kind in the UK, and it seeks remuneration for Facebook users who used the platform between October 1, 2015, and December 31, 2019 — a total of over 44 million people.

The lawsuit claims that between these dates, the company collected data from users both on Facebook and through other platforms such as the advertising tool Facebook Pixel.

It claims that Facebook used its market dominance to impose terms and conditions on users that allowed this data collection.

“Facebook became the only social network in the UK where you could be sure to connect with friends and family in one place in the 17 years since it was created,” said Dr. Lovdahl Gormsen.

“However, Facebook had a dark side: it used its market dominance to impose unfair terms and conditions on ordinary Britons, giving it the power to exploit their personal data.”

“I’m filing this lawsuit in order to recover billions of pounds in damages for the 44 million Britons whose personal information was misused by Facebook.”

“People can use our service for free,” a Meta spokesman said in response.

“They choose our services because we provide value to them, and they have meaningful control over what information they share and with whom on Meta’s platforms.”

“We’ve put a lot of effort into developing tools that enable them to do so.”