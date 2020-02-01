Metal detectorist finds 186-year-old gold ring and returns it to owner’s stunned family

A metal detectorist who found a ring on a beach has handed it back to the family almost 200 years later.

Geoff Smith, who lives near Lancing Beach in West Sussex, found a ring from 1834 lying on the beach in the shingle.

He this week met family of Liz Honywood, the woman named on the ring, who were overjoyed to accept it.

Alexina Berwick, Mrs Honywood’s four times great niece, said her family were now considering donating it to a museum to tell the amazing story.

Mr Smith has been a hobbyist metal detector since 2015 and often goes out scanning nearby land with his wife Kay.

Several weeks ago he was on a night scan of Lancing Beach in West Sussex when his head torch picked out a gold band glimmering in the light.

Picking it up, he was astounded to see it was an old ring with an inscription still clearly visible.

Although it had been fashioned into what looked like a top fitted onto a cane, the words Liz Honywood and the date – 29th September 1834 – were still etched deeply into the gold.

It is thought to be a mourning ring – made for widows who want to remember departed spouses.

Mr Smith, who lives near the beach, said: ‘It was just poking out of the sand.

‘I saw it with my headlamp as it was dark. At first i thought it was the bottom end of a lightbulb as it’s a memorial ring that’s been reshaped to go on the end of a walking cane or something like that.

‘It’s 18-carat gold and was made in 1834. Inside the ring you have all the hallmarkings. I was astounded.’

Mr Smith, who uses an £800 Minelab Equinox model of metal detector, immediately set about trying to find the family of its original owners.

He initially posted on a UK Facebook site for hobby metal detectors, where a member discovered that Elizabeth Morth had married Thomas Honywood in 1810 in Horsham, West Sussex.

They had no children and she died in 1834, the same year the ring was made in Sheffield.

Distraught Thomas perhaps had the band inscribed with her name and date of death and then remodelled it to fit on top of a walking cane which he kept with him.

Mr Smith put out a plea on a Facebook page for Horsham and although he received no messages from relatives of the Honywoods at that point, he was contacted by a former Horsham resident, Jennie Hartwell, who now lives in Australia.

She managed to build the entire Honywood family tree – which turned up living relatives still in the county of West Sussex.

Liz Honywood had two sisters, one of which was Anna Morth, born in 1875, who married George Simpkin on March 1, 1819.

Tracing all the way back, Ms Hartwell came to Vivian Garner, who died in Horsham in 2013 and had three grandchildren, Alexina, Stephen and Emmi.

Mr Smith met up with Alexina and her mother, Amanda Edwards, to hand her the ring on Tuesday.

He said: ‘I was chuffed when I found the ring but I always return anything that’s returnable.

‘And when you have the name written right across it you have to make the effort to give it back.’

He now says several people in Horsham have found they’re related thanks to the story.

He added: ‘It’s good because it has brought people together. It’s very moving for me.

‘I didn’t think I’d find anyone to be honest. But I had to at least try. And it all came alive. ‘

Mr Smith’s wife Kay, 51, said she had a theory about what had happened.

She said: ‘The fact that we found something and we can return it is amazing. It’s incredible what you can find on the beach after all these years.

‘They must have come down to Lancing for their holidays, that’s the only thing i can think of.

‘They’d come to the beach in their time off. Maybe he came with his cane and it got left on the beach.’

Amanda Edwards, who is Liz Honywood’s three times great niece said being told of the ring’s existence was a ‘day I will never forget.’

She said: ‘My elder daughter contacted me to say that a very old family ring had been found on Lancing beach and our family had been traced by the gentleman who had found it, and a colleague in Australia who was a genius in tracing family history.

‘The ring was a mourning ring dating back 176 years and originated from a Horsham family.

‘Through amazing networking my daughter was found on Memories of Horsham and from then on we have been overwhelmed with family history that none of us knew about.

‘What a find!!

‘We cannot thank Geoff and Jennie enough for their time spent tracking us and for the gift of our unknown family history, and of course the ring which is now in my safe hands!’