A METAL detectorist holds up a lost wedding ring he found in the sea for a policeman.

Richard Higham was called in after Mark Roberts realised the band had slipped off while he was playing with daughter Lily, seven.

Mark, 36, and wife Lisa, 45, had searched in vain in the 4ft deep water off Poole, Dorset.

He said: “Richard said he didn’t usually have much success on that beach.

“I was gobsmacked when he came up after ten minutes.”

