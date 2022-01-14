Metal shards may be present in yoghurt tube packs popular with children.

A WARNING was issued yesterday about yoghurt tubes, which are popular among children, because shards of metal could be present.

Yoplait is recalling strawberry, red berry, and peach variety packs of Frubes.

“Although only a small number of products are expected to be affected,” it said, “Yoplait is recalling the entire range of this product, with the listed use by date, putting our customers’ safety first.”

The £1 packs in question are set to expire on February 9, 2022.

9218195 is the batch code, and it should be printed on the packaging.

If customers return the items to the store where they were purchased, they will receive a full refund.

“Small metal pieces have been found in the peach flavor within the multipack, making this product unsafe to eat,” the Food Standards Agency said.

Yoplait has been contacted for additional comment.