Residents of a small Russian town in the northern Republic of Karelia marveled at a bright blue sphere lighting up the town with an otherworldly blue light as a meteorite fell in the area.

Footage from local internet provider CityLink’s CCTV cameras shows a glowing orb traversing the sky over the town during the night. The celestial object disappeared in a flash of bright blue light over the town of Segezha. It is unclear if it hit the ground or disintegrated in the atmosphere.