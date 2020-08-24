Mets Hoping To Play Soon After Positive Coronavirus Tests

Major League Baseball can’t seem to go very long without a positive coronavirus test as another series of games has been postponed because a player tested positive for COVID-19.

One player and a staff member on the New York Mets tested positive Thursday. The team’s game against the Miami Marlins that day was postponed, as well as a three-game weekend set with the New York Yankees.

When the Mets will get back on the field is still unclear. There’s optimism that the Mets can play sooner rather than later, though the idea that Big Apple’s two baseball teams might face off in a doubleheader Monday appears to be unlikely.

To this point, no more Mets have tested positive beyond the original two. They will keep being tested but this is very good news as the previous two teams that had more than one positive both ended up with outbreaks.

— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 22, 2020

Aaron Boone said that it doesn't look like Monday will be a makeup date vs. the Mets, so the Yankees are planning on returning to action Tuesday at Atlanta.

— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 22, 2020

The Mets flew home from Miami Thursday night and players were tested again Friday. The team will continue to test members of the organization, and it’s possible that New York can play its scheduled game against the Marlins Tuesday if there are no more positives.

The Cincinnati Reds might present the best-case scenario for the Mets. After one Reds player tested positive for the coronavirus last week, three of the team’s games were postponed. The team resumed its schedule after five days when it seemed likely that they had avoided an outbreak within the clubhouse.

The St. Louis Cardinals had 16 straight days off this month because at least 10 players tested positive for the coronavirus. Miami missed a week’s worth of games very early in the season when more than half of its traveling party contracted the virus.