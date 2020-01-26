Mexican authorities investigating multi-fatality shooting

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Mexican authorities are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in the central state of Guanajuato that left nine people dead and one wounded, local public prosecutor’s office reported on Saturday.

Armed men burst into a restaurant named “Parador San Fernando” in the town of Villagran on Friday night and opened fire on people, the state attorney general’s office said in a press release.

Local police found six people dead in the restaurant and three dead in the parking lot, along with one injured, who was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Homicide Investigation Unit of the public prosecutor’s office has identified eight victims, including two women.

The Villagran mayor’s office said in a release that it has requested more security for the area from the state government.

Villagran, located in Guanajuato, became the focal point of a recent dispute between two criminal organizations trying to dominate the trade in drugs and stolen fuel, according to authorities.

According to Mexico’s National Public Security System, there were 3,540 murders in Guanajuato in 2019, the highest among the states in the country.