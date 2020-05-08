Mexican chemical plant RIPPED APART by huge blast as locals flee for their lives (VIDEOS)

At least seven units of the local fire department have been deployed to the scene, following a massive explosion at a chemical plant in Garcia, in the state of Nuevo Leon, in northeastern Mexico.

The chemical recycling plant processes solvents and various oils in an industrial sector of the city. Despite the enormous explosion, somewhat miraculously, there have as yet been no confirmed injuries. Eyewitness video from the scene shows the sheer scale of the blaze and the resultant thick black smoke that is now blanketing parts of the metropolitan area.

Protección Civil de Nuevo León Informa:#Incendio de fábrica al interior de una planta, se escuchan explosiones en Humberto Lobo 8112 y libramiento Parque Industrial Mitras, #García Cuerpos de auxilio en el lugar.Seguiremos informando. @nuevoleonpic.twitter.com/J2HRxcjZ1h — Protección Civil NL (@PC_NuevoLeon) May 7, 2020 @[email protected][email protected]@nelvaldez colonia mitras bicentenario pic.twitter.com/bhAmA9UZmO — Nico capi Papito Sanchez (@emmetrece) May 7, 2020

Teams from both the city’s fire services and the local civil protection division have been deployed to combat the fire, which is spewing a plume of smoke hundreds of feet into the air.

Incendio en fábrica o bodega atrás de colonias Mitras Poniente y Bicentenario #Garcíapic.twitter.com/s0QU5k4CQV — Polly 🍃 (@blutgirl) May 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/pMC7nYsNha — Manuel Giron (@ManuelG20706911) May 7, 2020

Multiple secondary explosions have been reported, frustrating firefighting efforts at the plant, since the initial blast at approximately 9pm local time.

No evacuation orders have yet been issued, although the public have been urged to avoid the area, and a security cordon has been established amid concerns of secondary blasts. Nonetheless, residents of the Bicentenario neighborhood have left their homes en masse in fear of the potential release of toxic gas. Although the fire has leapt to an adjacent vacant lot, it is not expected to spread any further.

