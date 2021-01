MEXICO CITY, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Sunday on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The president tweeted that at the moment, he is experiencing “mild symptoms” and currently undergoing treatment.

Mexico has seen a growing number of cases of COVID-19 recently, with over 1.7 million infections and nearly 150,000 deaths. Enditem