Mexicana seeks help on social networks to survive Covid-19 in the US

Single mother with three children, victim of domestic violence, seamstress by profession and resident in one of the most humble neighborhoods in The Angels. That is the quick description of Rachel Lezama, a Mexican woman who, like hundreds of needy in times of pandemic of the coronavirus, has had to turn to the networks for help to survive.

“The world came over me,” recalls Raquel in an interview with Efe with a nervous countenance, recalling the moment when she had to tell her three children of 19, 13 and 8 that she had been fired overnight. tomorrow in the midst of one of the worst economic crises in recent history.

In this situation, one of her friends explained that there was a virtual platform, GoFundMe, which was used to collect funds for some purpose, whether personal or professional, through donors around the world. In his case, the end was the survival of her and her three children.

Virtual brotherhood

Hundreds of people from all over the United States have come to that website in recent weeks to ask for help in the face of the economic debacle caused by the Covid-19 health crisis, that has caused more than 77 thousand deaths and 1.2 million infections in the country.

Two of those affected were the Alvarado brothers, who live in Manassas (Virginia), at the other end of the national territory.

“It has been a difficult time for our family, my brother and I tested positive for the coronavirus, which has made it impossible for us to work. My grandmother and my mother were ill too, but they are in recovery. A tip, protect your family, stay in home, “reads Henry Alvarado’s distress message.

Other families, such as the Golden of Tampa, Florida, are now facing funeral expenses to bury their loved ones.

“My brother James Golden passed away last week from the nasty coronavirus and the funeral costs are $ 3,000, which my mother paid to cover the costs and provide her with dignified service when time permits. Any help is welcome,” he says. at your request for help Patsy.

The bank and the landlord, another story

In addition to the food expenses, Raquel has to pay the rent of her modest apartment every month and face the credit of her second-hand vehicle, an almost indispensable asset to work in a city with the distances she has. The Angels, a city not very friendly to public transport.

The entity that financed his car, which Raquel politely did not want to mention, offered him a 60-day moratorium on the payment of his installments, except for interest. “So where’s the help?” He asks rhetorically.

His landlord, on the other hand, did not have a gesture with the Mexican family either, neither of lowering the price nor of a temporary suspension of rent payments.

Alone in the face of the pandemic

Without siblings, parents or uncles, Raquel has raised and cared for her children alone, with the only help of a babysitter who is with them during the long working hours of the Mexican in a well-known hotel in the city of Los Angeles.

That is why, when he ran out of income, he had to immediately go to centers where they give free food to needy families in the south-central area of ​​Los Angeles, more than two hours in line through. The next step was to explain his story on the networks.

Thanks to the $ 6,000 collected in two weeks, the Lezama family was able to continue to pay Raquel’s rent, car credit and life insurance, which pays a significant fee each month in case something happens to her and her children are left homeless, without a mother.

“And I have to save because I do not know how long I will be like this or how long I will be able to return to my work,” Raquel now says with a smile, who says she feels “blessed” by the help of the almost 40 donors who contributed to achieve the established goal.

