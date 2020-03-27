Mexicans fear looting as businesses are robbed and online news leads to theft

MEXICO CITY, March 25 (Reuters). The Mexicans feared on Wednesday that measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak would lead to widespread looting after criminals robbed businesses and made calls for company searches on social media.

Police in Mexico City arrested 10 people on Tuesday evening trying to rob shops in four neighborhoods, the city’s security ministry said in a statement.

The authorities have tried to reassure the residents that this is not the beginning of a wave of looting. The supply of food and medicine is guaranteed.

The Mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the authorities “are constantly monitoring social networks if there are calls,” and said the thieves are targeting television and businesses Steal the like, “have nothing to do with it” poverty.

This could not dispel some shopkeepers’ fears as criminals organized raids on social networks and instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

“In the middle of this pandemic in Mexico, incredible people are still organizing looting,” said a shopkeeper in the populous state of Mexico, the neighboring city of Mexico City, online.

“I ask the authorities to be vigilant because many business owners are afraid of being attacked by looters.”

The State of Mexico’s Ministry of Public Security announced that it discovered 29 Facebook accounts on Tuesday that caused residents to search businesses closed because of the pandemic that has so far infected 405 and killed five people in Mexico .

The head of the Ministry of Public Security of the State of Mexico, Maribel Cervantes, told local television station Milenio that the agency is coordinating with the Mexican retail association ANTAD to improve security.

In southeastern Quintana Roo, home of the Cancun tourist hotspot, chief Alberto Capella went to Twitter to warn suspected looters who were planning on WhatsApp that the authorities were involved in their plan.

“We are watching you with the other members of your WhatsApp chat. Once we have identified you, we will charge you a fee,” said Capella, addressing the group administrator. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Additional reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)