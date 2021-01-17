Mexico City remains on COVID-19 high alert

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Mexico City will remain under high alert given the rise in hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus disease, but ease lockdown conditions so restaurants and shops can operate more fully, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday.

At a press conference, the mayor urged the public to continue to forgo gatherings and stay indoors, and announced a new economic reactivation plan that allows restaurants, for example, to host clients outdoors under strict social distancing rules, rather than just prepare food for take-out.

The plan is to take effect on Monday.

“We are at the red light in Mexico City. Hospitalizations are rising. But we are also sensitive to what is happening. That is why we are calling for ‘Reactivate Without Risk’ for some activities,” said Sheinbaum.

“Reactivate Without Risk” includes regulations to promote outdoor dining, such as letting restaurants put tables in open-air car parks, and to allow supermarkets to operate 24 hours a day to minimize crowded shopping aisles.

Outdoor gyms will be able to open, but under more restricted hours, with doors closing at 6 p.m., while essential businesses in the downtown area will be able to sell items, but only via phone or online, with pick-up windows.

Mexico City, the epicenter of the national outbreak, has reported 387,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24,357 deaths from the disease.

Hospital occupancy in the capital is at 87.44 percent, with only 981 beds available as of Friday, according to city data.

Nationwide, more than 1.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 137,000 people have died from the disease, according to the Ministry of Health. Enditem