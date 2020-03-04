Mexico, Colombia to meet in May friendly

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Xinhua) — Mexico and Colombia will meet in a friendly in May as both teams prepare for continental tournaments, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said on Tuesday.

The clash will take place at Mile High stadium in the US city of Denver on May 30, FMF said in a statement.

Mexico will then play Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in Houston on June 4. The winner of that match will meet either Honduras or the United States in the final three days later in Dallas.

Colombia’s opening match of the 2020 Copa America – for which they are co-hosts alongside Argentina – will be against Ecuador at Bogota’s El Campin on June 13.

Mexico and Colombia last played each other in March 2012, when the South American side prevailed 2-0 in Miami.