Mexico extends the Covid-19 health emergency until May 30

Mexico will extend the current health emergency in the country until May 30, instead of ending on April 30 as originally planned. “The ‘National Day of Healthy Distance’ will remain in force until May 30,” said Hugo López-Gatell, the Mexican government’s spokesman for the pandemic, announcing the extension of this policy of social isolation.

However, these exceptional measures could be lifted on May 17 in 979 of the nearly 2,400 municipalities in Mexico, since in those localities there is a lower incidence of patients with the new coronavirus (Covid-19). There is a very high incidence of transmission in 474 municipalities, among which is Mexico City, Tijuana, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Puebla.

López-Gatell expects the maximum peak of contagion to occur between May 8-10. The situation could start to improve after May 25, so from that date the ‘National Day of Healthy Distance’ could end.

Predictably, normal activity would return throughout the country on June 1, after the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared a health emergency on its territory on March 30 due to the spread of the pandemic. But the preventive measures decreed do not force citizens to have to remain in their homes, but simply recommend voluntary confinement.

However, the emergency does force all companies in sectors classified as non-essential to stop their productive activity. Over 60 years, pregnant women and people with diabetes are prohibited from going to work even if they carry out essential tasks.

In an attempt to help small businesses deal with the pandemic, López Obrador announced that his government will grant 1 million new loans to SMEs that have not laid off or reduced their employees’ wages. It is estimated that the Mexican economy will suffer a drop in GDP of more than 6% this year, according to different estimates recently published by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization and the World Bank.

So far, Mexico has officially recorded almost 6,000 infected and 449 deaths due to Covid-19. The first case was identified on February 27 and, since then, the disease has not stopped progressing in the ninth country with the most diabetics on the planet, 10.7% of people between 20 and 69 years old. .