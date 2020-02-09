Mexico in talks with Russia to buy new batch of…

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said Mexico was in talks to buy a batch of Russian-made military helicopters.

Mexico has long-standing military ties with Russia and the Mexican armed forces use an extensive fleet of Russian-made helicopters.

Lavrov, on a visit to Mexico, said a new supply agreement with Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms exporter could follow an earlier purchase of about 50 Russian helicopters.

“The Mexican side is currently considering concrete proposals from Rosoboronexport, including the supply of helicopters,” Lavrov said.

In 2018, Mexico’s then-incoming President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said he would cancel the planned purchase of eight military helicopters from its main security partner, the United States, as part of cost-cutting measures.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Tom Hogue)