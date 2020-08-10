Mexico reports 4,376 more COVID-19 infections, 292 deaths

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Mexico reported 4,376 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 480,278 cases, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 292 additional deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 52,298.

Mexico now ranks as the nation with the third highest number of COVID-19 cases, behind the United States and Brazil. Health authorities have acknowledged that the real number of infections is likely higher.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Friday that “this is going to be a prolonged pandemic” as the virus spreads rapidly across the region. Enditem