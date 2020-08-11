Mexico reports 5,558 more COVID-19 cases, 705 deaths

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Mexico reported 5,558 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 485,836, the country’s health ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 705 additional deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 53,003.

The country has the world’s third highest death toll from the disease, behind only the United States and Brazil. Health authorities have acknowledged that the real number of infections is likely higher.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Friday that “this is going to be a prolonged pandemic” as the virus spreads rapidly across the region. Enditem