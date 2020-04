MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Xinhua) — Over 100 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Mexico, bringing the country’s death toll to 650, a health official said on Saturday.

With 622 new confirmed cases, the number of the total infected in the country rose to nearly 7,500 on Saturday, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

To better contain the spread of the disease, the Mexican government on Thursday announced an extension of a nationwide lockdown until May 30. Enditem