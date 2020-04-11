Mexico shuts down US plant for refusing to sell fans

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) – Baja California, a border state in northern Mexico, closed a plant at Anglo-American healthcare company Smiths Medical on Friday after allegedly refusing to sell ventilators to Mexican hospitals.

Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla said the company has refused to sell Mexico some of the machines that are urgently needed to treat coronavirus patients.

Bonilla said the company continued to operate its assembly plant, arguing that it provided “essential” service when most non-essential pandemic plants were closed.

But Bonilla ordered the Smiths Medical factory closed because he argued that it did not provide the Mexicans with such essential service and therefore did not follow emergency health measures.

“We said to them,” If you want us to consider you essential, you have to bring some benefit to the people of Baja California by selling ventilators because we need them, “Bonilla said.” They said: “No, we will not sell you anything, we will only continue to use your workforce.”

Bonilla accused the company of contacting the Mexican Secretary of State and the US Ambassador to try to fend off the closure order. But he swore not to give in to the pressure.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Industry experts have argued that the factory is a purely export factory that operates according to special rules that allow it to import raw materials and parts duty-free, provided that they are re-exported and not sold on the local market.

The company, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is owned by the UK-based Smiths Group plc.

There are now 3,844 cases of the new corona virus in Mexico, with 233 deaths nationwide.