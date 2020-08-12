Mexico’s former oil chief accuses ex-president of bribery

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Mexico’s former President Enrique Pena Nieto accepted bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht and bribed lawmakers, Emilio Lozoya, former CEO of Mexico’s state oil company Pemex, said Tuesday.

Lozoya, who is in custody on corruption charges for his participation in a bribery scheme, made the remarks to Mexican attorney general’s office.

In a video message, Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero said that according to Lozoya, both Pena Nieto and his former Finance Minister Luis Videgaray participated in the bribery scheme and used part of the money to buy congressional votes to secure passage of a controversial energy reform bill.

Lozoya was recently extradited to Mexico from Spain to face charges of accepting 10.5 million U.S. dollars in bribes from Odebrecht between 2012 and 2014.

Some 4.4 million dollars in bribes was also used to pay for foreign political consultants to help Nieto’s election campaign in 2012, Lozoya said.

Lozoya provided receipts, video footage and four witnesses to support his claims, said Manero, adding that authorities planned to review the evidence.

Lozoya served as the head of Pemex during 2012-2016, and was arrested in Spain in February on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Mexican judicial authorities, before being extradited to Mexico earlier this month. Enditem