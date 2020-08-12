Mi pan, su su su: how a dancing llama and a nonsensical song captivated TikTok

Acoustic remix of Miel Pops Russian cereal jingle becomes a strange anthem for a stranger time

There are only two types of people in this world. Those who are obsessed with a CGI llama dancing to an acoustic remix of a 2010 Russian cereal commercial jingle, and those over the age of 23.

The Miel Pops song has become an internet phenomenon, spilling from the realms of “deep TikTok” into the mainstream and becoming a strange anthem for a stranger time.

It’s a catchy, slightly haunting tune, sung in Russian, that has exploded in popularity on the TikTok app. The tune has been used on more than 1.5m videos.

Naturally, the most popular of these is a surreal CGI llama, standing upright on its hind legs, sensually dancing to the song, while bathed in red light in a ghostly desert.

This llama has been viewed more than 85m times and is beloved by the app’s Gen Z users.

Some, including the account that uploaded the llama video, assumed the song was declaring love for bread, incorrectly interpreting the first words as “mi pan”, Spanish for “my bread”.

Thousands of videos quickly popped up using the audio, with people carrying, caring for and kissing loaves of bread. But they picked the wrong carbohydrate.

The song is actually about a popular Russian Kellogg’s honey-flavoured breakfast cereal and is a remix of a popular TV jingle from 2010.

Miel Pops, or Honey Pops, are promoted with creepy CGI bees, thus the lyrics “zhu zhu zhu” representing their buzzing.

The jingle was sung acoustically by a TikTok user, @chernaya.princessa, who stripped the music down to a simple catchy procession line. This was then speeded up slightly by another user and the viral internet bop was born.

This answers the question “what?”, but not “why?”. For that, you have to know about the strange world of “deep TikTok”.

Also known as “alt” or “elite” TikTok, it’s a weird subsection of the app where visuals are oversaturated, songs are distorted and all logic is thrown out the window.

It’s essentially a countercultural rebellion against the app’s traditional stars: white, straight, conventionally attractive teenagers offering popular and repetitive dances. Creepy or nonsensical CGI is a cornerstone of deep TikTok, as is applying deep red filters to videos. Thus the Miel Pop llama is a perfect fit.

But something about the song has transcended deep TikTok, and even TikTok itself.

Thousands of people are tweeting about the tune, with millennials and even a few Gen Xers joining in. The trend has captivated the internet for more than a week and is as inexplicable as it is fun.

But then again, in a year when nothing makes sense, is it really that surprising that a nonsensical song has captured our collective imaginations?

We all have to find joy in these hard times, even if we find it in an eerie red desert with an anthropomorphic camelid.